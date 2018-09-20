POLITICS

Ivanka Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz to tour Johnson Space Center today

Ivanka Trump will visit Johnson Space Center, where she will speak with crew members on board the International Space Station.

Sen. Ted Cruz is set to join presidential adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump when she tours the Johnson Space Center in Houston today.

She plans to visit Mission Control, where she'll talk with crew members on the International Space Station.

Trump will also get a close-up look at the new Orion spacecraft that will take astronauts to the moon, Mars and beyond.

The pair will be led in their tour by NASA administrator Jim Birdenstein.

A meeting with local high school students who are working with NASA engineers to build a robot for the FIRST Robotics Competition will round out their trip.

Expect extra security to surround the space center during the visit.

The Senate race is heating up between Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke.

