Politics

Female DPS officers face firing if waist size over 35 inches: Lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association filed a lawsuit Wednesday over a policy that limits the size of a trooper's waistline.

According to the rule, which was implemented last year by DPS, men's waists can't be larger than 40 inches and women's can't be larger than 35 inches.



The lawsuit claims the rule is discriminatory and says troopers who don't meet the physical fitness standards may face termination, transfer and demotion, despite passing all other physical fitness requirements. DPSOA is asking a judge for an injunction to stop the requirement.

In spring 2019, DPS conducted fitness testing on 1,153 officers and 594 did not meet the waistline requirements, according to the lawsuit.

ABC13 reached out to DPS but we have not received a response.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsaustinweight losstexas newstexasweightlawsuitpolitics
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Houston girl forced into man's vehicle
Mayoral candidates get fired up over city's crime rate
Final radio call made for fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal
Grandma fights back against carjackers in NW Houston
5 teens arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase
Deal reached on Las Vegas shooting lawsuits
ABC13's The Midday
Show More
Fall weather is 5 days away from Houston
Crosby taqueria serves up over-the-top drink creations
THE 60: Deputy delivers baby on side of road during traffic stop
Man wins $750K lawsuit against wife's lover
Crosby thrift shop filled with hidden treasures
More TOP STORIES News