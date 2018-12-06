EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4839434" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President George W. Bush says that all his father really wanted to do was hold his mom's hand again after she passed away.

PARTICIPATING IN THE SERVICE

ORDER OF SERVICE: The Burial of the Dead: Rite One

After thousands of people have finished paying their respects to President George H.W. Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where he was lying in repose, a private service will be held for him there Thursday morning.We now know who will be speaking at the service, where 1,200 guests are expected to attend.Longtime friend James Baker and President Bush's grandson, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, will deliver the eulogies at the funeral.Six of President Bush's granddaughters will speak at the ceremony. The president's grandsons are the honorary pallbearers.After the eulogies, the Oak Ridge Boys and country singer Reba McEntire will perform.On Wednesday, the president was honored in a state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.President George W. Bush delivered an emotional eulogy, as he remembered his father and mother, Barbara, who passed away earlier this year in April."Dad taught us all what it means to be a great husband. He married his sweetheart. He adored her. He laughed and cried with her. He was dedicated to her totally," he said.Thursday's service begins at 10 a.m.Eulogists: The Honorable James A. Baker, IIIThe Honorable George Prescott Bush, Texas Land CommissionerSingers: The Oak Ridge BoysMs. Reba McEntireReaders: Marshall Lloyd Bush (Lamentations 3:22 - 26, 31 - 33)Barbara Pierce Bush, Noelle Lucila Bush, Elizabeth DwenAndrews (Psalm 23, each read two verses)Georgia Grace Koch and Nancy Ellis LeBlond Sosa (1 Corinthians 12:31b - 13:13)Honorary Pallbearers: The Honorable George Prescott BushMr. John Ellis Bush, Jr.Mr. Pierce Mallon BushMr. Charles Walker BushMr. Samuel Bush LeBlondMr. Robert Daniel KochMr. Robert Pace Andrews, IIMr. Thomas Alexander AndrewsOrgan Voluntaries- "Toccata on Rejoice, Ye Pure in Heart"- "Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals"Hymn 719, "O Beautiful for Spacious Skies"Anthem- "This is My Country," St. Martin's Parish ChoirReception of the BodyOpening SentencesThe CollectThe First Lesson- Lamentations 3:22-26, 31-33, Marshall Lloyd BushPsalm 23: King James Version, Barbara Pierce Bush, Noelle Lucila Bush, & Elizabeth Dwen AndrewsTribute, The Honorable James A. Baker, III, 61st Secretary of StateTribute, The Honorable George P. Bush, Commissioner, Texas General Land OfficeThe Second Lesson - 1 Corinthians 12:31b - 13:13, Georgia Grace Koch and Nancy Ellis LeBlond SosaHymn, "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" (verses 1-2)The Holy Gospel, John 11:21-27, The Rev. Martin J. BastianHymn, "Eternal Father, Strong to Save" (verses 3-4)The Homily, The Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson, Jr.Anthem - "Amazing Grace," The Oak Ridge BoysThe Apostles CreedAnthem - "The Lord's Prayer," Ms. Reba McEntireThe Prayers of the People, The Rev. Peter G. Cheney and The Rev. Dr. Susannah E. McBayThe CommendationThe Blessing, The Rt. Rev. C. Andrew Doyle