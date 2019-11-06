Politics

Election results delayed for hours after Austin decision

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Results of Tuesday's election could take until 2 a.m. Wednesday after the Texas Secretary of State issued a new regulation that upended plans by the Harris County Clerk's Office to speed vote counting.

The first tubs containing electronic ballot cards from across Harris County arrived at central count just before 9:30 p.m., where election judges and poll watchers waited to see the vote count in action.

Dr. Diane Trautman said she had hoped to have votes come in from 10 countywide drop-off locations, fed in through a secured intranet site, leading to faster results on election night.

WATCH: First ballot cards arrive at central counting station
EMBED More News Videos

Ballots from about 35 polling locations arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than two hours after the polls closed.



Instead, Secretary Ruth R. Hughs ordered on Oct. 23 that law enforcement officers would instead escort the ballot box memory cards from each of the 757 polling sites to the central counting station.

That change, made nearly two weeks before Election Day, led to a major delay that left voters wondering for hours how races up and down ballot would turn out.

Early election results trickled in shortly after 7 p.m., but remained virtually unchanged for hours Tuesday.



Trautman said long lines kept nearly 300 polling locations open late, but what is more significant is that this election brought out more voters on Election Day than in all the days of early voting combined. She said that is something that hasn't happened in some time.

In all, 231,419 voters cast their ballots Tuesday. Now, workers at the Harris County Clerk's Office have a long night ahead to find out how they voted.

"Once (the ballot cards) come in, it'll be fast," Trautman said. "I hope before 2 a.m. It just depends on the judges and how fast they get them in."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonelection resultselection 2019texas news
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Election Day 2019: Late night for Houston mayoral hopefuls
Turner takes early lead over Buzbee for Houston mayor
Boykins steadfast despite 4th place showing for Houston mayor
Tony Buzbee vows win in mayor's runoff before votes finalized
Election Day 2019: How Texans voted on 10 ballot propositions
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
HISD election to bring new faces as state takeover looms
Show More
Voters OK major road improvements in Katy, Cypress and Spring
Carolyn Evans-Shabazz leads race for District D
Temperature expected to drop 40 degrees later this week
Bill King remains hopeful as early voting results roll in
Houston mayor hoping for home run at ballot box
More TOP STORIES News