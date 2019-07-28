Politics

Director of national intelligence expected to depart Trump administration: Sources

By Katherine Faulders, Tara Palmeri and John Santucci, ABC News
WASHINGTON -- Dan Coats is expected to step down in the coming days as director of national intelligence, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News.

Sources also told ABC News that President Donald Trump is leaning towards naming Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, as Coats' replacement. Ratcliffe had a very tense exchange with former special counsel Robert Mueller during his congressional testimony last week.

The White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.the white housepresident donald trump
RELATED
Sarah Sanders and other notable Trump admin departures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Wrong person to mess with': Female jogger chases down male flasher
Woman dead, off-duty deputy shot in southeast Houston
Possibly impaired teen driver slams into patrol cars on I-10
110-year-old Houston woman credits longevity to faith in God
Man dies after being hit by 3 cars in northeast Houston
Artist with contributions to UH and Buffalo Bayou dies at 95
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Show More
Humidity and rain chances return this weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost
'Lion King' reigns above box office for second week
2 dead, 3 taken to hospital in possible drunk driving crash
More TOP STORIES News