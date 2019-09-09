Politics

Debate roundup: Democrats are coming to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An incredible undertaking is underway at Texas Southern University. People at ABC are telling Eyewitness News they have never built a design like this for a presidential debate.

TSU students told ABC13's Tom Abrahams earlier Monday that hosting the debate is bringing a great opportunity to the historically black college.

The eyes of the nation will fall on Texas Southern University Thursday as 10 Democratic presidential hopefuls spar on the debate stage.



Houston can make or break some Democratic campaigns
For the 10 Democratic candidates in the debate, some are hoping to get a competitive edge in the Bayou City.

The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll shows Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren with the highest support. But Warren has the most momentum, gaining six points since July.

For other Democrats, it seems do or die as polls show some of the candidates losing traction.
Democratic presidential hopefuls are hoping to edge each other out as the frontrunner in the race.


WHAT TO KNOW: HOUSTON DEMOCRATIC DEBATE



Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Houston connection
Some Houstonians might be surprised to learn one of the Democratic candidates has some roots in the city.
Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren often refers to a commuter college on the campaign trail. She said the affordable tuition, $50 a semester, offered her a chance in life.

Warren doesn't mention the school by name, but the Democratic candidate is speaking about the University of Houston.
Elizabeth Warren often refers to a commuter college on the campaign trail, but few know that school is actually the University of Houston.

