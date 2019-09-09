Debate roundup: Democrats are coming to Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5526323" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The eyes of the nation will fall on Texas Southern University Thursday as 10 Democratic presidential hopefuls spar on the debate stage.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5525731" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Democratic presidential hopefuls are hoping to edge each other out as the frontrunner in the race.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5526515" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Elizabeth Warren often refers to a commuter college on the campaign trail, but few know that school is actually the University of Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An incredible undertaking is underway at Texas Southern University. People at ABC are telling Eyewitness News they have never built a design like this for a presidential debate.TSU students told ABC13's Tom Abrahams earlier Monday that hosting the debate is bringing aFor the, some are hoping to get a competitive edge in the Bayou City.The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll shows Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren with the highest support. But Warren has the most momentum, gaining six points since July.For other Democrats, it seems do or die as polls showSome Houstonians might be surprised to learn one of the Democratic candidates has some roots in the city.Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren often refers to a commuter college on the campaign trail. She said the affordable tuition, $50 a semester, offered her a chance in life.Warren doesn't mention the school by name, but the Democratic candidate is