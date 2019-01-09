EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5037432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The government remains shut down for one reason, and one reason only-- because Democrats will not fund border security."

As President Donald Trump prepares to visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, there are signs the community he is heading to is uncomfortable with his description of a border in crisis.Trump, who reportedly walked out of a White House meeting Wednesday over a demand for more border wall, lands in McAllen Thursday afternoon.On the ground, the flow of migrants is steady. Hundreds come across the border every day. So many that the local Border Patrol spokesman told ABC13 half of the officers in this sector are constantly inside, processing apprehended migrants instead of patrolling the actual border. Chris Cabrera quickly adds, it's been that way for years.Sister Norma Pimentel says the same thing. She is the driving force behind the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen. Hundreds of migrant families show up every day looking for help. Some come with children. ABC13 met one expectant mother on her way to Houston who was seven months pregnant.She didn't want to offer her name, but provided documents showing the federal government offered her a deferral of prosecution to stay in the U.S. due to her pregnancy, despite a 2015 deportation order.Idania Molina Roche spoke with ABC13 next to her 12-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son. The family crossed the Rio Grande earlier in the day on inner tubes after a four-month journey from Nicaragua.In Spanish, she said her son, still on crutches, was shot by paramilitaries in the ongoing violence in her home country and she is seeking asylum to remain in the U.S."They're not all criminals," Sister Norma said amidst the busyness of her center. She says the constant flow of migrants has not stopped since 2014, when they opened the center in the midst of the surge that summer.The constant flow of migrants is certainly evidence of ongoing humanitarian needs - some of which threaten to overrun the Border Patrol at times. It is also proof that the border is far from secure. If a mother and two teens, one on crutches, can get over the border, it's not hard to imagine who else can.When asked if she is facing a crisis, as President Trump labeled it, Pimentel told ABC13, "The crisis is one that we are making in our own mind... people are coming and I think the crisis happens when we don't respond appropriately to a human reality that we see here in our own community. When we don't respond, it becomes a crisis."When asked about increased wall, Pimentel concedes it would slow migrants down, but would not stop families who travel for months to get here.The local Border Patrol Union vice president does want more wall."It works," Chris Cabrera says. He suggests more agents and a fix to the 'Catch and Release' immigration system would help just as much."It's time for them (Washington politicians) to stop tackling each other and start tackling the issue," Cabrera said.Cabrera's union members are working without pay and may miss a paycheck if the shutdown isn't solved by Friday - the day after Trump's visit.Details of this schedule are being kept secret by the White House, likely due to security concerns.Sister Norma knows she is not on it, even though she would welcome him to her center."He needs to see this, these families, these children, and realize that there's two responsibilities we have as a country: protect ourselves from danger and protect those that we can that are needing our help," Sister Norma said.