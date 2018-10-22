POLITICS

Rep. Beto O'Rourke campaigning at multiple Houston area locations Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Representative Beto O'Rourke greeted supporters Monday morning right before early voting began.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Midterm elections are upon us and the candidates are keeping up their push to campaign.

RELATED: Voter's Guide for 2018 elections
EMBED More News Videos

Here is what you need to know if you're voting.



It's a busy day Monday for both Sen. Ted Cruz and his challenger Rep. Beto O'Rourke as they continue their campaign trail.

Monday evening Sen. Cruz will be present at President Donald Trump's rally before he heads out to San Antonio with Senator Cornyn.

RELATED: President Trump's Houston speech to be offered outside at 'Big Texas' tailgate
EMBED More News Videos

Trump moves Houston rally to Toyota Center after 'unprecedented' demand



Rep. O'Rourke will be making stops around Houston, Spring, Pasadena, Missouri City, and Rosenberg before he heads out to central Texas.

Meanwhile, O'Rourke's campaign is being sued over the amount of campaign text messages being sent.

According to documents, a man from North Texas claims he received nine messages from the campaign.

RELATED: Voter sues Beto O'Rourke camp, claiming excessive campaign text messages
EMBED More News Videos

Beto O'Rourke sued over campaigning text messages



O'Rourke's campaign told ABC13 their grassroots program is completely compliant with the law.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbeto o'rourketed cruzmidterm electionstexas newstexas politicsdonald trumpvotingelection 2018Texas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Hundreds of Trump supporters wait in cold for MAGA rally
President Trump's MAGA rally expected to draw thousands
Voter's Guide for 2018 elections
'Big Texas' tailgate planned at Trump MAGA rally in Houston
More Politics
Top Stories
Hundreds of Trump supporters wait in cold for MAGA rally
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
Innocent man killed in road rage crash was on his way to work
Unprecedented rain, floods prompt boil-water notice for Austin
Rae Carruth out of prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Woman who blocked man from building says she did nothing wrong
Keith Urban serenades dying fan in private concert
Paula Abdul falls off stage during show
Show More
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Officer caught on video punching teen girl during arrest
Police: Tailgaters to blame for car fires outside stadium
'I DO': Couple gets married halfway through marathon
Houston Texans fan seen sucker-punched at Jaguars game
More News