Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro return to Houston to campaign

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Days after their first presidential primary debate, two Texas presidential hopefuls will return to Houston this weekend.

The two Democratic candidates, Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro, have stops planned throughout Texas this weekend.

O'Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso, will return to Houston to host a protest of the immigration facilities where unaccompanied minors are currently being held. The protest will take place Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 419 Emancipation Ave.

Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Pres. Barack Obama, will be in Houston Sunday for an event at St. John's Church at 2 p.m.

The event is open to the public and admission is $5. All proceeds benefit the Harris County Democratic Party.

