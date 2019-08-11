Police still searching for man armed with AR-15 that killed 2 on East Fwy despite reports of arrest

Reports that a suspect has been arrested in the East Freeway shooting that occurred at 6 pm Thursday are incorrect. No arrest has been made and the investigation is on-going. Anyone with info is urged to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 11, 2019

HPD investigators are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred at 5:55 pm at IH10 East Freeway at Federal Road where 2 people have been shot and are deceased. The freeway will be closed for investigation. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. A PIO is en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 8, 2019

HPD said a motive is unclear in the shooting, and they do not have a good description of the shooter or his vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are still looking for the gunman who shot and killed two people on the East Fwy Thursday.ATF said they assisted police with an arrest in the case Saturday night, but in a tweet posted by Houston Police, no arrests have been made.Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, investigators said the shooter and another person inside his sedan struck another vehicle, causing it to spin out. Both suspects got out. One of them got people's attention."A Hispanic male, tan shirt, holding a really big gun, shooting at another car," reported a police dispatcher."One of the witnesses saw the weapon," HPD Assistant Chief Bobby Dobbins said. "He's familiar with guns and he believes it was an AR-15."Police say as the victims' car rolled towards the gunman, he fired multiple rounds. Both men inside were killed.According to police sources, a large trash bag with marijuana was in their car."Road rage? An accident? Narcotics? We don't know yet," Dobbins told reporters.The suspects took off, leaving behind a crime scene on the freeway."This is a scary event to happen at 6 o'clock at night on a busy freeway," Dobbins said.Another driver, who carries a pistol in his vehicle for personal protection, feared for his life, police say, and fired at the shooter. They do not know if he was hit.The victims have not been identified.