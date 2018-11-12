Houston police served a search warrant at the law offices of prominent Houston attorney Jared Woodfill Monday afternoon.Woodfill served as chairman of the Harris County Republican Party from 2002-2014.Woodfill was the spokesman for Campaign for Houston, which opposed former Mayor Annise Parker's equal rights ordinance.Police could be seen in Woodfill's office, sorting through stacks of files and binders.The Harris County District Attorney's Office says police are combing through files searching for information pertaining to one name.