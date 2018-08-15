A young man was killed at an apartment in northwest Houston over a wallet and cell phone, according to Houston police.Officers were called to the Innsbruck Lemoyne Apartment complex in the 4600 block of Sherwood around 7:45 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a young adult male dead in the parking lot.Witnesses told Eyewitness News they were not alarmed at first."I thought they were play fighting because they were swinging at each other, but they didn't hit each other," a woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said.The victim walked away, she explained. At least one man followed him and then pulled out a gun. Another man, who also did not want to be identified for safety reasons, saw what happened next."(He) walked up to him and shot him in the back. He shot him a couple of times. He pistol-whipped him. From there, I took off," he said.Police say there were multiple shots fired. They believe three men were involved in what was a robbery, at first. Now it's a murder over a wallet and cell phone."The information we have right now is three males tried to rob him in the parking lot. They fled the location in a black BMW or Mercedes. We're checking the area for that car right now," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.The victim has not been identified. Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers.