Police searching for suspect in West U after crash

Houston police tweeted they were helping West University police search for suspects at Weslayan near Bissonnet around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say two suspects were caught, but one is still on the run. West University police have taken over the investigation.
K9, FOX and Central Officers are assisting West University PD in searching for suspects 5600 Weslayan. 202— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 31, 2019
Police haven't said why they pursued the suspects. A car and a larger SUV, clearly involved in a crash, were seen being towed.