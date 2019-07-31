Police searching for suspect in West U after crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspect in southwest Houston after a police chase ended in a crash.

Houston police tweeted they were helping West University police search for suspects at Weslayan near Bissonnet around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say two suspects were caught, but one is still on the run. West University police have taken over the investigation.



Police haven't said why they pursued the suspects. A car and a larger SUV, clearly involved in a crash, were seen being towed.
