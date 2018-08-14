TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --Texas City police have arrested one person and are looking for two more people in connection with the murder of a mother of three.
Lucy Bertrand's body was found in her home on Aug. 9. Her family said her cellphone had been taken, as well as her jewelry.
Amy Lynne Medina, 37, was arrested on an unrelated warrant Friday evening, the day after the murder.
While in custody, she was charged with the murder of Bertrand. She remains in jail, with a bond set at $250,000.
An arrest warrant has also been issued for two alleged accomplices, Cory Thomas McCray, 19, and Cindy Esquivel. Authorities did not provide the third suspect's age or description.
Bertrand's body was found in a house in the 2900 block of Vance Avenue.
According to court documents, she was stabbed and beaten to death in a robbery plotted by Medina.
In an interview with police, Medina said that she was upset because Bertrand accused her of stealing money.
Medina said that she went to Bertrand's house on Aug. 8, and two men stormed into the house and beat them both, but she was able to break free and run away.
Bertrand's father told authorities a different story, according to court documents. He says Medina went to his daughter's house to "pretend to hang out."
Court documents suggest the robbery and murder was designed to look like a home invasion, but was all planned by Medina.
Investigators say McCray and Esquivel, when arrested, will be held on a $250,000 bond.
The family is asking for help with funeral expenses and has a GoFundMe page set up under the name Lucy Bertrand.