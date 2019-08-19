'Somebody knows something': Police search for leads after 23-year-old found gunned down in street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old man was found shot to death in the middle of the street in north Houston.

It happened on 32nd Street at Cornell, just off the North Loop near Independence Heights at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.



Police say the man was gunned down by possibly more than one shooter. Neighbors called police saying they heard multiple gunshots.

"We know that somebody saw this," said Lt. W.L. Meeler with HPD's homicide division. "We know that multiple people saw it, we're just not getting the kind of information that we need."

It's unclear if the victim lived in the neighborhood, but Meeler is urging people with information to come forward.

"Our biggest goal right now is to get that person that saw what happened out here, that knows these individuals out here," said Meeler. "This is a tight community out here. Everybody knows everybody. So, somebody knows something, and that's what we're asking for."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police.
