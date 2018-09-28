HPD shoots, kills man who they say kidnapped ex-gf and shot her up to 5x during hostage situation. Amazingly, woman is expected to live. Live with the breaking details at 4:30 on #abc13 pic.twitter.com/Ef9rDYSOic — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 28, 2018

Police shot and killed an alleged kidnapper after they say he held his ex-girlfriend hostage and shot her at least five times at his apartment in west Houston.Officials say this all started when the suspect went to his ex-girlfriend's home in southeast Houston and forced her to come with him. They ended up at his apartment on Winrock Boulevard near Westheimer.Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, authorities say the woman was on a FaceTime call with her cousin who saw that the suspect was holding a gun to the woman's head.The cousin called police.When officers arrived, they heard screaming and busted into the apartment.One of the officers saw the ex-boyfriend shoot the woman. She was shot in her arm at least five times.Police took cover, getting into a shootout with the woman's ex. Authorities tell Eyewitness News the suspect fired first, then came at them with a knife. He would not drop his weapons.Police radio calls reveal the chaotic scene as they worked to get the hostage situation under control."You have the suspect firing first and just now you have an officer trying to return fire," police said.One sergeant and two officers fired at the man. He died at the scene.The woman was rushed to the hospital."We are very happy to hear from the hospital that she will survive her injuries. This was a dangerous situation for all. We're very happy that no other citizens or officers were injured in this. Of course, we are concerned about the family of the suspect. We also talked to that family on the scene," said HPD Asst. Chief Matt Slinkard.Police say the woman and her ex-boyfriend are in their 30s and 40s. They did not give any other information about them.