Police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair

EMBED </>More Videos

Cellphone video captured a woman dragging a child by the hair in the emergency room at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

AURORA, Illinois --
Aurora police are investigating after a video posted on social media shows a woman dragging a 5-year-old child by his hair.

The incident occurred Monday inside the emergency room at Rush Copley Medical Center.

Police were alerted after cellphone of the video was posted on social media. Everyone involved has been identified by police.

In a Facebook statement, Aurora police said they are investigating the incident as a possible child abuse case.

Police said Tuesday that the 5-year-old child and a 2-year-old are now staying with a relative.

No charges have been filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusehospitalIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
UT grad among 14 killed in terror attack in Kenya
Men found in drug-filled trailer after kidnapping attempt
Arctic cold front blows into Houston this weekend
Cold weather sure to reduce the pressure in your tires
New commuting options for The Woodlands residents
Winter health myths debunked
The 60: Dr Pepper wants to become official soft drink of Texas
CAST-AWAY: Astros' Alex Bregman gets cast removed
Show More
Free food for families affected by government shutdown
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
High schooler earns college degree before his diploma
Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually
AJ Michalka: Barry from 'The Goldbergs' to be on 'Schooled'
More News