Police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair

Aurora police are investigating after a video posted on social media shows a woman dragging a 5-year-old child by his hair.The incident occurred Monday inside the emergency room at Rush Copley Medical Center.Police were alerted after cellphone of the video was posted on social media. Everyone involved has been identified by police.In a Facebook statement, Aurora police said they are investigating the incident as a possible child abuse case.Police said Tuesday that the 5-year-old child and a 2-year-old are now staying with a relative.No charges have been filed.