Fullerton police officers seized methamphetamine from a man who had passed out behind the wheel while waiting in line at a McDonald's drive-thru.Police officers were called to a McDonald's at 119 E. Chapman Ave. because the driver of a car had passed out in his vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.When officers searched the car, they found 96 grams of meth in the glove compartment. Investigators said they also found numerous items indicating that the man was planning on selling the meth.Fullerton police officers posted a photo of their findings on the department's Instagram account with the hashtags #AlmostAQuarterPounder#NoCokeInThisDriveThruJustMeth#SuperSizeArrest.