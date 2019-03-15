Racing, rodeo, St. Paddy's Day and spring break could make for perfect storm this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TX 2K-19 is a racing event in Houston this weekend, but law enforcement says with it often comes an influx of street racing.It's why you'll see officers cracking down on racing this weekend, big time."Anyone that races in Harris County this weekend is going to go to jail," said Sean Teare, Chief of Harris County District Office's Vehicular Crimes Division.Teare says law enforcement will saturate the roadways. Agencies across Harris County are joining in on the effort. They will be keeping an eye from the sky, there will be marked and unmarked patrol cars."We're also going to have undercover cars. If you don't intimately know the person you're racing and you decide to street race, you very well could be racing a police officer," said Teare.Teare says speed can be deadly. It's something Jesse Sabillon knows all too well.Three years ago, his parents were driving home from the hospital after visiting a loved one's newborn. Then, out of nowhere, a truck crashed into them."They were struck by a fast-moving truck that was involved in illegal street racing, plowed into my parents' car and killed them both instantly," said Sabillion.Alexis De Larosa Sosa was sentenced to prison for the crash. The other driver that was racing has not been caught.In addition to racing, there's also a concern that people could be drinking and driving this weekend with St. Patrick's Day, the end of spring break and the rodeo."When you put all four of those together, this weekend really scares me," said Teare.So they're setting up three locations for no refusal this weekend."It lets these officers catch a DWI, an intoxicated driver, get them processed, get the evidence taken and get that officer back out on the street in about a third of the time," said Teare.The best advice is to get a safe ride home and don't race so no other families, like Sabillon's, have to suffer."We're still living with the tragedy in our life, as families and as a son," said Sabillon.