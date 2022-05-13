Police catch chase suspect in southwest Houston field

The man then ran to a nearby field in the 9200 block of South Kirkwood Road before surrendering to Houston police officers with guns drawn.
During the short foot chase in the field, police mistook a shirtless man for the suspect, with SkyEye catching that person with his hands up.
According to HPD, the chase began as a traffic stop at about 3:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Chartreuse Way, which is in the Westchase area.
The suspect drove on to the West Beltway before taking it to the surface streets.
The chase ended at about 4:10 p.m.
This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article or on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.
WHY DO THEY RUN? Suspects tell their stories of high speed pursuits
WATCH: Police chase ends with surrender before car goes up in flames
WATCH: Driver in stolen Challenger Hellcat leads authorities on high-speed chase on I-10
WATCH: Suspect tackled in cow pasture after high speed chase
MORE CHASE MOMENTS:
High speed chase ends in tense arrest near Highway 288
Officers take down 4 suspects after wild chase on Highway 288
Live traffic map