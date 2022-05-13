Police catch chase suspect in southwest Houston field

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11777637" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SkyEye was over the scene of a chase that ended with two people surrendering and the car going in flames.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2524349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2525095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputy tackles suspect after wild high-speed chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A daring chase suspect sped through a southwest Houston neighborhood before getting out of a pickup truck as it was moving, and it was all captured from SkyEye Friday.The man then ran to a nearby field in the 9200 block of South Kirkwood Road before surrendering to Houston police officers with guns drawn.During the short foot chase in the field, police mistook a shirtless man for the suspect, with SkyEye catching that person with his hands up.According to HPD, the chase began as a traffic stop at about 3:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Chartreuse Way, which is in the Westchase area.The suspect drove on to the West Beltway before taking it to the surface streets.The chase ended at about 4:10 p.m.