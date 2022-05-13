Police catch chase suspect in southwest Houston field

police chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A daring chase suspect sped through a southwest Houston neighborhood before getting out of a pickup truck as it was moving, and it was all captured from SkyEye Friday.

The man then ran to a nearby field in the 9200 block of South Kirkwood Road before surrendering to Houston police officers with guns drawn.

During the short foot chase in the field, police mistook a shirtless man for the suspect, with SkyEye catching that person with his hands up.

According to HPD, the chase began as a traffic stop at about 3:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of Chartreuse Way, which is in the Westchase area.

The suspect drove on to the West Beltway before taking it to the surface streets.

The chase ended at about 4:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article or on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

