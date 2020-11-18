Police chased carjacking suspects into southwest Houston apartment complex

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2524349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police arrested three robbery suspects who tried to carjack two women while they were running from police.The chase started near Richmond and Gessner shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officers were pursuing the suspects when they turned into an apartment complex near Meadowglen Lane and took off on foot. Police brought in K-9 units to assist.The suspects then tried to carjack two women before they were taken into custody.