Police chase ends in violent crash on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase came to a violent end during Monday afternoon's rush hour.Officers were chasing a man in a stolen car for about 30 minutes before the crash.Officials say the chase began around 2:30 p.m. on Calhoun Road.The chase ended when the suspect crashed near the Southmore exit on the southbound lanes of Highway 288. He could be seen injured at the scene of the crash.