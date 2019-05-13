Police chase ends in violent crash on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase came to a violent end during Monday afternoon's rush hour.

Officers were chasing a man in a stolen car for about 30 minutes before the crash.

Officials say the chase began around 2:30 p.m. on Calhoun Road.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed near the Southmore exit on the southbound lanes of Highway 288. He could be seen injured at the scene of the crash.
