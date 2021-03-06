Poet Amanda Gorman says she was tailed by guard on her walk home who thought of her as 'threat'

"One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," she said.
By Rosa Sanchez
LOS ANGELES -- Amanda Gorman, the young poet who made history at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January, opened up about being racially profiled by a male guard while she was on her walk home.

On Twitter Friday night, the 22-year-old said she was walking to her apartment when a guard followed her, assuming she was a threat.

"A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because 'you look suspicious.' I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," she wrote.



The post quickly went viral, as Gorman has gained international fame since Jan. 20, when she become the youngest poet to ever recite a poem at a presidential inauguration.

"It's not often that you wake up on a morning feeling like this," Gorman said on GMA.



In her poem "The Hill We Climb," Gorman speaks openly about racial injustice in the country.

"We the successors of a country and a time / Where a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother / can dream of becoming president / only to find herself reciting for one," the poem reads.

About an hour after her first Twitter post Friday, Gorman reflected on her experience with the guard.

"In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance," she wrote in a separate post.

"Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be," she added.

