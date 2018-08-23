ARDMORE, Pennsylvania --An investigation is underway after the strangulation of a former Playboy model whose body was found in her condominium outside of Philadelphia.
Investigators said they were called Wednesday night for a welfare check and found Christina Carlin-Kraft dead in the bedroom.
Kraft was a model who, according to a booking page, credits herself with a "tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond Hollywood glamour."
An autopsy determined her cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was homicide.
A source tells Action News that Kraft reported having items stolen from her home a few days ago. Police executed a search warrant in southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday and said they recovered some of her belongings, including jewelry and designer bags. It's not clear if this is connected to her homicide.
Police have not announced any arrests, but officials said people who live in the area should not be concerned.
"We never had that type of thing in Ardmore. Hardly ever. It's enough to make me cry," said Dave Farina. "I'm praying for them that they find out who did it. And bring them to justice."