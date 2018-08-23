Christina Kraft, former Playboy model, found strangled in condo near Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Playboy model found strangled in her Ardmore apartment bedroom: As seen on Action News at 10:30 p.m., August 23, 2018

By
ARDMORE, Pennsylvania --
An investigation is underway after the strangulation of a former Playboy model whose body was found in her condominium outside of Philadelphia.

Investigators said they were called Wednesday night for a welfare check and found Christina Carlin-Kraft dead in the bedroom.

Kraft was a model who, according to a booking page, credits herself with a "tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond Hollywood glamour."

An autopsy determined her cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was homicide.

EMBED More News Videos

Woman found strangled in Ardmore: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., August 23, 2018



A source tells Action News that Kraft reported having items stolen from her home a few days ago. Police executed a search warrant in southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday and said they recovered some of her belongings, including jewelry and designer bags. It's not clear if this is connected to her homicide.

Police have not announced any arrests, but officials said people who live in the area should not be concerned.

"We never had that type of thing in Ardmore. Hardly ever. It's enough to make me cry," said Dave Farina. "I'm praying for them that they find out who did it. And bring them to justice."

EMBED More News Videos

Authorites investigate Ardmore homicide: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 5 p.m., August 23, 2018

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmurderhomicide investigationhomicidestrangling
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 injured when customer opens fire at McDonald's: Witness
Houston family begs for answers months after father's murder
Astros celebration spawns viral #DugoutStareChallenge
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
Reward jumps to $20,000 for tips on 84-year-old man's killer
Scars of Harvey's destruction still present in Dickinson
Chris Paul takes on son's soccer team penalty kicks
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Show More
2 women allegedly steal $3,000 worth of makeup in New Caney
Serial bank jugger could be in prison until the year 2056
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Marathon runner catches 2 suspects after crash in stolen SUV
Michael Phelps helps debut 'crystal lagoon' in Humble
More News