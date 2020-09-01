Pilot reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane in Los Angeles

A pilot landing an American Airlines jet at LAX reported a bizarre and close encounter.
LOS ANGELES, California -- A pilot landing an American Airlines jet at Los Angeles International Airport reported a bizarre and close encounter Sunday night.

The pilot called air traffic control to report a man wearing a jetpack flying near the plane.

Tower tapes released detail the pilot's exchange.

Pilot: "Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack."

Tower: "American 1997, OK, thank you. Were they off to your left or right side?"

Pilot: "Off the left side, maybe 300 yards or so, about our altitude."

The jet was flying at an altitude of 3,000 feet at the time of the encounter.

The tower then warned other approaching flights to be on the lookout for a man in the jetpack.

The incident is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countybizarreairplane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to do if you don't want part in the payroll tax deferral
Hot and mostly dry today, but the pattern changes this week
Domestic violence victim complains bonds are too low
Bubbles seen pouring out of iconic Buffalo Bayou fountain
Ft. Hood leader out after Guillen death and other incidents
Maliyah Bass' dad: "Why would you do that?"
Body of missing Fort Hood soldier arrives home in MA
Show More
Texas RenFest: What's new and what's closed this year
Target's car seat trade-in program to start this month
3 Lamar CISD students test positive for COVID-19
CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News