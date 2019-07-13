Pilot dead after small plane crashes into community center building in west Harris County

Surveillance video on someone’s home captured the moment the plane went down near Katy. (Video credit: Noelle Zunker) pic.twitter.com/yNtDXeeV6J — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) July 13, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pilot is dead after a small plane crashed into a community center building in west Harris County Saturday morning.It happened at the Mason Creek Community Center, located at 20201 Kingsland Blvd. near Houghton Rd. around 10:30 a.m.Noshir Medhora, 69, was identified by DPS as the pilot who died in the crash.Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap says the single-engine Cessna aircraft lost altitude and crashed into the community center's pool maintenance building and burst into flames.He says no one was in the pool at the time of the crash, though debris flew into the building upon impact.Heap says people were also in the clubhouse next door preparing for a wedding, but no injuries were reported.The plane took off from West Houston Airport Saturday and wasn't in the air for long, Heap says.DPS says Medhora was the only person on the plane.Multiple residents in the area reported seeing the plane up in flames and posted pictures onto social media.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are continuing their investigation.We have learned Medhora was born and raised in India before coming to the U.S. in 1973. He was living on Houston's northside since 1975.He received his Master's degree in mechanical engineering from Berkeley in 1975.Medhora is survived by his wife and two children.