plane crash

Pilot dead after small plane crashes into community center building in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pilot is dead after a small plane crashed into a community center building in west Harris County Saturday morning.

It happened at the Mason Creek Community Center, located at 20201 Kingsland Blvd. near Houghton Rd. around 10:30 a.m.



Noshir Medhora, 69, was identified by DPS as the pilot who died in the crash.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap says the single-engine Cessna aircraft lost altitude and crashed into the community center's pool maintenance building and burst into flames.

He says no one was in the pool at the time of the crash, though debris flew into the building upon impact.



Heap says people were also in the clubhouse next door preparing for a wedding, but no injuries were reported.

The plane took off from West Houston Airport Saturday and wasn't in the air for long, Heap says.

DPS says Medhora was the only person on the plane.

Multiple residents in the area reported seeing the plane up in flames and posted pictures onto social media.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are continuing their investigation.

We have learned Medhora was born and raised in India before coming to the U.S. in 1973. He was living on Houston's northside since 1975.

He received his Master's degree in mechanical engineering from Berkeley in 1975.

Medhora is survived by his wife and two children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyperson killedplane crashcrashairplane
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Dashcam shows plane crash near Dallas that killed 10
10 killed in small plane crash at Dallas-area airport
2 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes into NC home
11 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News