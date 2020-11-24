Man pleads guilty to beating wife for days in front of 3 children

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7342792" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators said the man would beat the boy and make him wear diapers. The mom would even take him to clinics and lie to doctors to cover it all up.

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in Montgomery County pleaded guilty to beating and torturing his wife in front of children.The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said 34-year-old Phillip Edward Bowers beat his wife over a period of three days while three children were present.Bowers pleaded guilty last week to one charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, one charge of family violence and one charge of aggravated kidnapping. He received 30 years in prison on Friday, Nov. 20, in accordance with his plea.The investigation began in March 2019 when the Montgomery County Hospital District responded to a female in distress in New Caney. She was found alone in a bedroom with injuries indicating that she had been severely beaten for several days, investigators said.Witnesses on the scene told investigators they saw Bowers leaving his residence with three children shortly before medics arrived. He was later arrested at a nearby convenience store.Investigators said Bowers would use "various deadly weapons" to commit the assaults, such as steel-toe boots, a large flashlight, a box cutter, and a vinyl jump rope."The things that happened in that house are the things of which horror movies are made," said prosecutor Echo Hutson. "We have seen many murder victims with fewer injuries than this victim suffered at the hands of Phillip Bower. We would be remiss if we did not thank the children who witnessed this abuse, and had the courage to speak out about it. While the evidence against Phillip Bowers is overwhelming, justice is served when those victims are protected from having to face their abuser in court and having to relive their nightmare. These children can now grow up never having to fear this Defendant again. We are grateful for their strength and for the heroic work of all the community partners in this case."After multiple reconstructive surgeries and treatments, the victim survived the assault and was released from the hospital. The children were unharmed.