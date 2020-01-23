Dogs found eating body of owner who hadn't been heard from for days

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- A death investigation is underway after officers and family members found dogs eating a man's body inside a West Philadelphia home.

Police and fire crews were called to the house where they found three large dogs mauling on the body of their owner, who hadn't been heard from in days.

"When I came around knocking on the door, the dogs came to the window, I didn't know he had three dogs," said the victim's sister Renee Melvin.

Unsure how dangerous the pets were, first responders waited for animal control.



Police and a family member confirm when they looked inside a window, they saw the body of a man that had been partially eaten by the dogs.

"We looked at the side window and we see (him) lying in the bed, and his face was all pinkish," the victim's brother-in-law Hamin Melvin said.

Animal control arrived around 8:30 p.m. One by one, they removed the three dogs from the home, two 10-month-old Cane Corso/Bull Mastiff mixes and their mother.

Animal control removed three Cane Corso/ Bull Mastiff mixes after they were found eating their owner's body in Philadelphia.



Hamin Melvin said the dogs have not been known to be dangerous in the past.

The victim's family said the man was 67 years old and not in good health.

Police cannot confirm at this time how he died.

Police did say the dogs ransacked the house, most likely looking for food. They said it's very likely the man died of natural causes and the dogs were starving after not having been fed for a while.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine exactly how the man died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadogsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News