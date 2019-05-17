wild animals

Possible 'chupacabra' caught on camera in Houston, if it were really real

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man spotted an unusual creature, wandering around Houston's west side corridor.

The animal caught on camera hasn't been definitely identified, but some may say it resembles the legendary, albeit mythical, chupacabra.



The photo of this animal was taken on Richmond near Highway 6, behind the Shell facility, according to the viewer who spotted it.

While it's most likely a dog suffering from mange, or potentially a coyote, it would certainly seem to resemble the mythical blood-sucking creature.

Literally translated in English as "goat sucker," the legend of the chupacabra has terrorized rural communities throughout the Americas for decades. The beast, described as resembling a small bear or dog-like animal with a row of spines extending from the neck to the base of its tail, has been said to be spotted in Puerto Rico, Mexico, and throughout the United States.

Biologists say the chupacabra is an urban legend, but numerous accounts insist some type of monster is drawing blood from livestock.

SEE ALSO: 5 most terrifying Latin American monsters and ghouls
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonwild animals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILD ANIMALS
3 baby bobcats spotted playing on backyard wall of Arizona home
Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish: VIDEO
New pocket-sized shark species squirts glowing clouds from pockets
New footage of Deep Blue, one of world's largest great white sharks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News