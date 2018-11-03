WILD ANIMALS

Fox, lynx yell at each other in odd spat across the road in Canada

EMBED </>More Videos

Turn up your sound! A driver in Canada stopped in the road to film an unusually loud encounter between two wild animals. (Allyson Rozak-Burgess via Storyful)

FORT NELSON, British Columbia --
Turn up your sound! A driver in Canada stopped in the road to film an unusually loud encounter between two wild animals.

Allyson Rozak-Burgess was on the road in Fort Nelson, British Columbia, when she happened upon a fox and a lynx seemingly yelling (or perhaps barking?) at each other. In the short clip she shot, the animals can be heard sniping at each other from opposite sides of the rural roadway.

She wrote on Facebook that she guessed the lynx was originally chasing the fox. Rozak-Burgess told them in the video to get lost, and lynx eventually wandered away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbizarrecanadau.s. & worldwild animalsfoxviral videodistraction
WILD ANIMALS
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Man shoots charging grizzly bear to save himself
Whale rescued from fishing line in Half Moon Bay
'Headless chicken monster' spotted swimming in Antarctic Ocean
More wild animals
PETS & ANIMALS
St. Luke's United Methodist church host pet adoption event
Lazy dog refuses to get out of bed
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Man rescues kitten glued to road
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
2 dead, 1 injured in crashes during Lone Star Rally in Galveston
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
Off-duty Houston firefighter arrested for DWI
Robot helps student battling cancer attend class
Police search for suspect accused of fatal shooting in broad daylight
High school teacher arrested after punching student on video
3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in Queens
Uber driver accused of raping unconscious woman
Show More
Missing 12-year-old girl found and reunited with family
Man blames Twizzlers' black licorice for heart problems
Missing 2-year-old girl was beaten to death: Documents
St. Luke's United Methodist church host pet adoption event
Kid dresses up as Waffle House hero for school's 'Hero Day'
More News