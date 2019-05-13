alligator

VIDEO: 3-legged alligator hobbles across Florida golf course, follows woman home

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla -- It's one thing to see an alligator -- that's scary enough -- but how about a three-legged alligator slowly coming right at you?

A woman had quite the encounter on a Florida golf course and recorded the whole thing.

RELATED: Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants during traffic stop, police say

The alligator, which appears to be quite large, is seen hobbling toward the camera with the woman saying "it's coming right at me."

After about 30 seconds the video stops as the plodding predator slowly makes its way across the golf course.

The woman wrote the three-legged alligator actually followed her back to her house and stared for several hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridabizarrewild animalsbuzzworthyanimalnatureu.s. & worldalligator
ALLIGATOR
Gator's moment at Crystal Beach captured on camera
Police department clarifies 'the meth-gator is not real'
Search for Chance the Snapper alligator shuts down roads
WATCH: Alligator seen wading through flooded streets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News