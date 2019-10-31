Pets & Animals

Experts warn of venomous Asp Caterpillar popping up around Houston

HOUSTON -- Jordan Meredith was just standing in the parking lot at work, when suddenly she was overcome with pain.

"I felt this staggering, intense pain on my ankle," said Jordan Meredith.

Her skin near her ankle turned red and she was rushed to the emergency room. She said the pain only got worse as the hours passed.

"It felt, and having said this because I just broke my arm last year, it felt like I had broken my ankle. It was that debilitating," said Meredith.

She soon found out that a tiny caterpillar, often called an Asp caterpillar, was the culprit.

The Pest Police said the caterpillars are often in oak trees, rose bushes and ivy.

"The pain could include burning, itching, rashes, blistering, trouble breathing, chest pains," said Mikal Shamsi of Pest Police.

Shamsi said you will see more of the caterpillars this time of year. He said the caterpillars nest underground and likely stayed underground longer due to the flooding, which means they had a longer breeding season.

Colonial Park in West University have had warning signs of the caterpillar so parents and kids know to watch out for them.

Parents like Reena Jogi are grateful the signs are there.

"I've shown them the signs and said if you see something that looks like this just don't touch it, even though it's super cute and adorable and tempting," said Dr. Reena Jogi, a mom and dermatologist.

Dr. Jogi said if you are stung, make sure the caterpillar's spines, which look like hairs, are out of your skin. She also recommends that you put a cold compress on your skin.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonwild animalsbitingcaterpillar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband who allegedly stabbed wife arrested at hospital
Be careful on the road! Wind gusts up to 40 mph expected
Mattress Mack loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
Woman accused of faking autism for sexual gratification
Petition to change date of Halloween gets 155K signatures
Teacher allegedly segregated students based on belief in God
71 passengers killed in train fire in central Pakistan
Show More
World Series 2019: Astros fall short in bid to win 2nd title
Design concepts revealed for Pulse shooting memorial, museum
BOO! ABC13 anchors get spooked in fun Halloween video
Nats star who won WS in Houston: Only 1 thing would be sweeter
New video of Mexican gun battle during El Chapo son raid
More TOP STORIES News