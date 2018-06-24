EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3646212" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Beachgoers catch large shark in Galveston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3646448" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 men catch and release huge shark in Galveston

A huge shark was spotted in San Luis Pass this weekend.Eyewitness News viewer Alice Jensen captured video Saturday afternoon of two guys reeling in the huge shark.Jenson says she was out cruising the beach with her husband and friend when they caught the guys hauling something big out of the water."We were just cruising around in my friends new Jeep, and I said that guy over there is trying to bring something big in," Jensen said.He finally got it to shore.Jensen captured the shark showing those famous teeth in a cell phone photo.Then it was over. The fisherman let the shark go, and it swam away."It just took off on its own," she said.Back out at the beach this weekend with her granddaughter Jenna, Jensen said she's not remotely afraid after seeing that catch."I know people have been saying sharks this, sharks that, but you can't be afraid of the water," she said.