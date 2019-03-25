Pets & Animals

Poisonous toads infest suburban Florida neighborhood

EMBED <>More Videos

A pair of earth toads crawl over moss on the edge of a small pond

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida -- A Florida suburb is being plagued by thousands of poisonous toads.

Experts say the amphibians are bufo toads, also known as cane toads. Residents in the infested Palm Beach Gardens neighborhood worry toxins secreted by the toads will harm their pets and children.

News stations broadcast images of the small toads clogging pool filters, hopping en masse across driveways and sidewalks, and lurking in landscaped lawns.

Resident Jennifer Quasha told WPBF her family first noticed the toads Friday. She said hundreds of them were in her swimming pool.

Mark Holladay of the pest removal service Toad Busters told WPTV that recent rains coupled with warm temperatures sent the amphibians into a breeding cycle.

Holladay said even more toads are likely to spread throughout South Florida in the coming weeks.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridafloridahealthanimalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Extra counselors at Pearland ISD after librarian's murder
Community seeks answers in midst of ITC facility fire cleanup
Naked man caught on video ringing doorbell in Spring neighborhood
Suspects wanted in attempted robbery at Central Market
Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds student's admission
Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services
Astros party with Ludacris for Jim Crane's wife's birthday
Show More
Easy things you can do to beat allergies
Scott Walker, singer of Walker Brothers, dies at 76
Family suffers extreme stalking through service calls
Health experts push for higher tax on sugary drinks
Rockets clinch playoff spot for 7th season in a row
More TOP STORIES News