Man accused of stabbing service dog over 100 times and cutting throat

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KTRK) -- Police in Scottsdale, Arizona arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly stabbing and killing his service dog.The Golden Retriever was stabbed over 100 times, and neighbors are finding the incident hard to handle."Even if it was just a pet dog, and not a service animal. They are all special dogs," a neighbor said. "I think it's really distressing."Scottsdale police say 27-year-old Jacob Bushkin stabbed his service dog more than 100 times and slit its throat.The 4-year-old Golden Retriever was named Cub."He had called his family members that same morning stating that his dog was dead," Scottsdale Police Department Sgt. Ben Hoster said. " The family members responded to his house and they found the dog dead."According to the police report, Cub's vet told investigators the dog had been brought in before for cuts on its neck. They also said Bushkin had told them a vampire attacked the dog.The report also stated that Bushkin's former roommate told investigators about a time when police showed up and Cub tried to run away because he was afraid of Bushkin.Neighbors say they could never imagine someone hurting a dog."Well that's just it. Our pet is like a member of our family," a neighbor said.Bushkin has been charged with killing a service animal and animal cruelty.