PETS & ANIMALS

YouTube star Logan Paul's video of tiger cub lands cat owner in hot water

EMBED </>More Videos

Man facing charges connected to possession of a tiger cub that appeared in a video by YouTube star Logan Paul.

LOS ANGELES, California --
A California man is facing criminal charges because of a tiger cub that appeared in the video of popular social media star Logan Paul.

Last year, Paul posted a video that included footage of the cub.

That's when the investigation started.

The over-the-top controversial social media personality visited the home of a man who had the wild animal and posted a video.

Someone alerted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the case eventually landed on the desk of Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer.

"There's a very strong message I want to send to your viewers. You know exotic animals like a tiger, this is not a pet. This does not belong in your backyard. We need to be protecting, these animals are precious creatures. They're not just to be handled this way," said Feuer.

Now Nicholas Perkins, 32, is charged with several criminal counts, including illegal possession of a tiger and mistreatment of a tiger.

It's unclear if he is one of the men in the YouTube clip.

The cub was taken to a large cat rescue and sanctuary facility and has fully recovered from its time in Perkin's care.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsyoutubewild animalsCalifornia
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog left paralyzed after apparently being thrown off roof
PETA says people should stop using 'anti-animal language'
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
Neighbor rescues woman attacked by 4 dogs
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bush 4141: Train finishes its journey to final resting place
Texas-sized crowds witness Pres. George HW Bush's final ride
FLYOVER FOR 41: Navy jets roar at Pres. Bush's burial site
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
Pres. George HW Bush buried at presidential library
Houston says final farewell to Pres. George HW Bush
Texans announce guests for Bob McNair's 'celebration of life'
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Friday and Saturday
Show More
George P. Bush remembers 'Gampy' at funeral
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
George HW Bush reveals funeral plans in intimate video diary
Bush 4141 flattens coins on way to College Station
Parents explain importance of children witnessing Bush 4141
More News