You may want to stop snuggling with your pet hedgehog.
The CDC is issuing a warning that they may be tied to a salmonella outbreak.
Eleven people in eight states, including Texas, have been infected since October, and one person was hospitalized.
More than 90 percent of the sick reported contact with a hedgehog before contracting the virus.
So far officials have not identified a common supplier of the infected hedgehogs.
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetsalmonellavirusoutbreaku.s. & world
pets-animalspetsalmonellavirusoutbreaku.s. & world