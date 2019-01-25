PETS & ANIMALS

Pet hedgehogs tied to salmonella outbreak in 8 states: CDC

You may want to stop cuddling your hedgehog. The CDC is issuing a warning that they may be tied to a salmonella outbreak.

You may want to stop snuggling with your pet hedgehog.

The CDC is issuing a warning that they may be tied to a salmonella outbreak.

Eleven people in eight states, including Texas, have been infected since October, and one person was hospitalized.

More than 90 percent of the sick reported contact with a hedgehog before contracting the virus.

So far officials have not identified a common supplier of the infected hedgehogs.
