Cheetah cub and rescue pup become best friends

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Talk about an adorable duo.

Kris, the three-month-old cheetah cub, and a rescue dog named Remus have become the best of friends.



Kris was the only surviving cub in her litter. She was hand-raised alone with no siblings, so the Cincinnati Zoo introduced Remus into her life for companionship, according to WCPO-TV.

Zoo officials rescued Remus from the Animal Rescue Fund. The pup was selected as a sibling for Kris because of his good nature and high energy level.


The adorable video shows the two prancing around pumpkins, chasing balls and rolling around at the zoo.
