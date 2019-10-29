Pets & Animals

Alvin man says 'psychotic' cow attacked him twice and nearly killed him

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Many people think of cows as sweet creatures, but one man says a bovine nearly killed him.

Greg Olsen says the only reason he's alive is that a friend took on the crazed creature.

"She can be a little bit psychotic," said Olsen.

He continues to take care of his cow Bellvia despite of her almost killing him last month. He says her aggressive behavior started after giving birth to her calf.



"She's turned into a lot meaner and crazier animal," said Olsen.

In one attack, she cornered Olsen and headbutted him, but nine weeks ago, she got even more vicious.

"When she got me down, she broke all my ribs on this side of my body except for one," said Olsen. "She basically punctured my ribs, punctured my lungs and destroyed my spleen."



Olsen says he thanks God for his renter Sabrina. As the cow kept headbutting Olsen, she hit the cow in the head.

Olsen spent two and a half weeks in the hospital, initially in ICU.

Olsen plans to keep Bellvia.

"She's a registered Braford and I've invested a good amount of money in her to buy her for my granddaughter and registered animals are of a higher quality," said Olsen.

Bellvia was used in the past for stock shows when she was a heifer. Now, hr says she'll only be used to create offspring. Her calves will be raised for stock shows.

Olsen says the lesson to share with others is to be mindful of the dangers a cow can pose once they're halter broke.

