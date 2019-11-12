Pets & Animals

Airport therapy cat helping calm nervous travelers in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Flying can be especially stressful during the holidays, but a four-legged fur-ball is helping put travelers at ease.

Stitches is the new therapy cat at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. She's an 11-year-old tabico, a mixture of tabby and calico.

Stitches rides around in a stroller that has a sign that says, "Pet Me".

RELATED: Lilou the therapy pig is still making people smile in San Francisco

She's the first comfort cat at the airport. She will join about 100 therapy-dogs that go around helping soothe the nerves of frazzled travelers.

When she's not working, Stitches enjoys relaxing at home and loves to watch Law and Order: SVU. "She loves Ice-T's voice," Stitches' owner told The Twin Cities Pioneer Press.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsairport newscatsanimalanimal newscute animalsanimalsfun stuffu.s. & worldtherapypassenger
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning and hard freeze watch in effect for SE Texas
LIVE: Community gathers to say goodbye to Abigail Arias
Cold weather sure to reduce the pressure in your tires
ABC13's Morning News
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Here's when Kanye West is coming to Lakewood Church
Husband killed while protecting wife from robbery suspects
Show More
BRRRR! How to protect your plants from frost
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Here's 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
'High School Musical' returns with new Disney+ series
Arkansas cop suspended after he's caught on video dancing naked in club
More TOP STORIES News