Pets & Animals

Female African lion Isis dies 2 weeks after mate at Brookfield Zoo in Illinois

BROOKFIELD, Ill. -- A female African lion named Isis died just two weeks after her mate at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago's western suburbs.

The zoo says 14-year-old Isis was found in her enclosure Monday morning at the bottom of a moat. It looked like she was badly injured in a fall.

The staff had her humanely euthanized on Tuesday.

Just two weeks ago, her mate, Zenda, had to be put down because of age-related conditions.

"The safety and well-being of the animals in our care is our utmost priority," said Bill Zeigler, senior vice president of animal programs. "Although it is unclear what caused her fall, we are reviewing all aspects of this tragic occurrence."

Both Zenda and Isis arrived at the zoo in May 2008 and they were often seen grooming each other and sleeping together, the zoo said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbrookfieldbrookfield zoou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrests made in Bellaire HS shooting: Police
Ex-boyfriend shoots woman before taking his own life: Deputies
Texas officer shot, suspect dead after chase in stolen patrol car
Dense Fog Advisory in effect, record warmth Wednesday
Parents outraged HISD dodged questions about HS shooting
Thieves targeted homes while victims were at funerals: Police
"This is going to hurt us" says former Astro Phil Garner
Show More
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly retiring at 28 after 8 seasons
1 dead, 2 missing after Galveston boat crash
Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal
Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you
FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump rally, Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News