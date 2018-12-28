A southeast Houston woman has a warning if you're thinking about getting a gym membership in the New Year. She says to beware of bathroom peepers.The 35-year-old woman says she was taking a shower after a workout at the 24 Hour Fitness in Rice Village in late September when she noticed something creep under her shower stall."It was a cell phone and I screamed, and I opened the door a little bit to scream at the guy," said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous. "I felt violated."She reported the incident to gym management and Houston police. She tells ABC13 that she did not feel her case of improper photography was taken seriously, specifically by the gym. That's why she's sharing her story."I just thought it was time to shed light on my situation and what happened," she said.24 Hour Fitness released this statement to Eyewitness News:"It's my body, my privacy. I feel like someone should be punished," the woman said.Three months later and no longer a 24 Hour Fitness member, she's finally ready to talk about the ordeal to warn others."I wanted people to know that they need to be careful, even though I was careful," she said. "They need to know this can happen even if you are careful."