CLOSER LOOK: @HCpct5 deputy was in this Kia when he was hit by a driver under the influence. Investigators say trace amounts of marijuana were in her SUV. Deputy was in & out of consciousness on way to hospital. He’s expected to be ok. #abc13 https://t.co/wVPe6Lieuu pic.twitter.com/RFSEf8JmOq — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 24, 2018

Deputy with @HCpct5 involved in bad accident at Kuykendahl & Louetta. Investigators tell me Deputy was in and out of consciousness. He was in personal car when hit by a woman driving SUV. She’s ok. #abc13 #developing pic.twitter.com/wAMUTWjKz5 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 24, 2018

Here’s the SUV involved in @HCpct5 deputy crash. Airbags deployed. Investigators don’t know if driver was doing anything wrong. They’re talking to her now about what happened. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/OM5MLJmA5P — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 24, 2018

A Precinct 5 deputy constable was injured in a crash early Friday morning in northwest Harris County.Investigators say a woman in an SUV collided with the deputy at the intersection of Louetta and Kuykendahl.They believe she was under the influence, but it's not yet clear if that means drugs or alcohol.Captain Michael Koteras with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they did find trace amounts of marijuana in her car.Authorities also say one of the drivers likely ran a red light.We're told the deputy constable was in and out of consciousness and appeared to be in a lot of pain.Authorities say he also appeared to have internal injuries. He was loaded into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital.He is expected to survive.The deputy was in his personal vehicle at the time of the crash. He was on his way to work.Authorities say the other driver involved was treated at the scene. She's being interviewed by investigators.