Pct. 5 deputy constable injured in crash involving driver possibly under the influence in NW Harris County

A deputy constable was on his way to work when he was injured in a crash, authorities say.

A Precinct 5 deputy constable was injured in a crash early Friday morning in northwest Harris County.

Investigators say a woman in an SUV collided with the deputy at the intersection of Louetta and Kuykendahl.

They believe she was under the influence, but it's not yet clear if that means drugs or alcohol.

Captain Michael Koteras with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they did find trace amounts of marijuana in her car.

Authorities also say one of the drivers likely ran a red light.

We're told the deputy constable was in and out of consciousness and appeared to be in a lot of pain.

Authorities say he also appeared to have internal injuries. He was loaded into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

He is expected to survive.

The deputy was in his personal vehicle at the time of the crash. He was on his way to work.



Authorities say the other driver involved was treated at the scene. She's being interviewed by investigators.

