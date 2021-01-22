Pasadena police search for guns tossed during chase

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Police officers were tasked with attempting to find two handguns Friday that were thrown out of a fleeing vehicle that crashed.It began around 2:30 a.m. when police were called to a report of someone shooting in the area of Spencer Highway and Preston Road. Officers found a car with three men inside who took off, leading them on a high speed chase that continued onto Gulf Freeway, Pasadena police said.The driver lost control of the car and crashed at Gulf Freeway and Park Place in southeast Houston. During the chase, someone in the car tossed two guns out of the window. Officers were having to re-trace the chase in an attempt to find those weapons, police said.The driver faces charges of felony evading. Charges are pending against the passengers in the car, who police said admitted to the initial gunfire.