Disasters & Accidents

Parts of Gulf Freeway south remain closed after fatal crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Fatal accident on Gulf Freeway south.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of Gulf Freeway south from Holland Road to FM 1764 closed after a fatal crash Saturday morning.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of I-45 when a pickup truck and Cadillac collided.

Investigators say the Cadillac had mechanical issues, and was stalled in the middle lane of the freeway near Tanger Outlets.

Officials believe the pickup driver did not see the stalled vehicle and slammed into the Cadillac.

The 25-year-old driver of the Cadillac died at the scene.

All southbound traffic was diverted to the feeder road.

Police are investigating the scene and say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentshoustoncar crashfatal crashhighwaysaccident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Got legal questions about ITC fire? Get them answered Saturday
18 people arrested during raid at after-hours club
Boy allegedly shoots teen while playing with gun, police say
Clear Lake Park closing due to incidents at the ITC facility
Coffee shop started by young people with special needs opens
Off-duty CPD officer shot and killed in Chicago, police said
Cuteness overload! It's National Puppy Day
Show More
Man charged with raping family member 46 years ago
Concerns rise after fisherman spots chemical in Houston Ship Channel
Texas AG sues ITC over chemical tank fire
19-year-old Enterprise employee gave his coworkers LSD
Spring is here
More TOP STORIES News