Parts of Gulf Freeway south remain closed after fatal crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of Gulf Freeway south from Holland Road to FM 1764 closed after a fatal crash Saturday morning.The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of I-45 when a pickup truck and Cadillac collided.Investigators say the Cadillac had mechanical issues, and was stalled in the middle lane of the freeway near Tanger Outlets.Officials believe the pickup driver did not see the stalled vehicle and slammed into the Cadillac.The 25-year-old driver of the Cadillac died at the scene.All southbound traffic was diverted to the feeder road.Police are investigating the scene and say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.