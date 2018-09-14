Two employees who were placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation of inappropriate touching, will return to school after an investigation found no evidence of any wrongdoing.A mother of a 4-year-old girl claimed that her daughter was inappropriately touched in a school bathroom at The Panda Path School.The Spring Branch school district said the complaint was investigated by district police with "detailed reports from Texas Children's Hospital and The Children's Assessment Center," and there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.Here is the entire statement from The Panda Path School: