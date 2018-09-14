HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two employees who were placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation of inappropriate touching, will return to school after an investigation found no evidence of any wrongdoing.
A mother of a 4-year-old girl claimed that her daughter was inappropriately touched in a school bathroom at The Panda Path School.
The Spring Branch school district said the complaint was investigated by district police with "detailed reports from Texas Children's Hospital and The Children's Assessment Center," and there was no evidence of any wrongdoing.
Here is the entire statement from The Panda Path School:
Dear Panda Path Parents,
On September 10, 2018, Panda Path notified families that two employees had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The investigation was conducted by the Spring Branch ISD Police and included detailed reports from Texas Children's Hospital and The Children's Assessment Center. The investigation concluded that there is no evidence of any wrong-doing. Thus, the two employees will return to class at Panda Path on Monday, Sept. 17.
Any time allegations come to the attention of Panda Path and Spring Branch ISD, we take them very seriously. We act swiftly in the interest of the safety and well-being of all.