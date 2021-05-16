our america

Asian American Archive tells Vietnamese refugee stories at Rice University

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Preserving history for those who should not be forgotten

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Asian Americans make up about 7% of Harris County's population, but residents don't often talk about the impact the group has had on the culture of our area.

"We looked around, and there was no archive in Houston of any kind of stories or repositories of Asian American experiences," explained co-founder of the Asian American Archive and Adjunct Faculty at Rice University Dr. Anne Chau. "Even though Houston is the eighth largest city of Asian American population."

Our America: Watch Our America: Asian Voices - The Asian experience in America today
EMBED More News Videos

While the communities and cultures vary, one thing binds them together: they are all Americans.



The Asian American Archive is a collection of more than 300 interviews conducted over the past 11 years to document Asian American stories around us. Both faculty members and students work together on the archive, hoping to preserve stories and experiences for generations to come.

"The idea of us coming from somewhere else, that shouldn't be a point of shame, but should be the point that tethers us to one another. I think there is clearly a human need to tell stories to connect us to one another," explained local poet, Bao-Long Chu, who is part of the project. "Declaring that I am a refugee is a way of beginning my story."

You can access the archive on Rice Humanities' website.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonour americarice universityhistoryasian americanrace in americarace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OUR AMERICA
On The Red Carpet Presents Latino Storytellers Spotlight on LALIFF
Meet 'Wilderness' director Andrés Vázquez
Meet Michael Flores, director of 'La Campana', 'Mi Tesoro'
Meet 'María' director Zoé Salicrup Junco
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News