'Oppenheimer' could sweep at the Oscars; blockbuster biopic up for 13 Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- All eyes are on "Oppenheimer" starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt at the Oscars on Sunday. The film dominated at the box office this year and throughout awards season, but it dominate at the Academy Awards, as well?

Recently, "Oppenheimer" won best picture at the 35th Producers Guild of America Awards, another award for the blockbuster film this award season.

Both Cillian Murphy (male actor in a leading role) and Robert Downey Jr. (male actor in a supporting role) won at the SAG Awards, where "Oppenheimer" also won best ensemble, part of an awards season sweep that also included wins at the Golden Globes and Directors Guild Awards.

Cillian Murphy, left, and Robert Downey Jr., right, pose in the press room at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Has Cillian Murphy won an Oscar?

Murphy is has been a fixture in Hollywood for decades but he's never won an Oscar. In fact, he's never been nominated before this year! His Best Actor nod for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer in his sixth collaboration with Christopher Nolan earned him his first ever Oscar nomination.

Speaking with ABC Audio ahead of the film's premiere, Murphy said "Oppenheimer" is "not your conventional biopic."

"It does make you think," he said. "And people can choose to think about the nuclear age that we live in, or they could choose not to. And I think this film might affect that choice."

Murphy also won a Golden Globe for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (drama) and the best actor in a leading role trophy the 2024 BAFTAs.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." Universal Pictures via AP

Here is every Oscar nomination for "Oppenheimer"

Performance by an actor in a leading role - Cillian Murphy

Performance by an actor in a supporting role - Robert Downey Jr.

Performance by an actress in a supporting role - Emily Blunt

Achievement in cinematography - Hoyte van Hoytema

Achievement in costume design - Ellen Mirojnick

Achievement in directing - Christopher Nolan

Achievement in film editing - Jennifer Lame

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling - Luisa Abel

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) - Ludwig G ö ransson

Achievement in sound - Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

Achievement in production design - Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Best motion picture of the year - Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

The Associated Press contributed to this report.