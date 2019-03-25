Operation Varsity Blues

Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds admission for one student after college admission scandal

EMBED <>More Videos

TIMELINE: Operation Varsity Blues

As the fallout continues for Operation Varsity Blues, Yale University confirmed that one student will no longer be admitted because of the cheating scam.

"Yale has rescinded the admission of one student as a result of this matter," Thomas Conroy, a Yale University spokesman, told ABC News on Monday.

RELATED: Operation Varsity Blues: How the alleged college admissions scam unfolded

In a Sunday interview, Conroy told the Yale Daily News that there is no reason to believe any students were involved other than one who had her admission rescinded and one who was never accepted. The University has launched an internal review with the help of outside counsel, Conroy said.

In a far-reaching investigation dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues," federal prosecutors earlier this month charged 50 people in a scandal involving bribes to gain admission for students applying to top universities around the country, including Yale. Those charged include coaches and parents, including CEOs and Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. It's the largest college cheating scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to officials.

In one of the cases laid out by federal prosecutors, Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, the university's former women's head soccer coach, was paid $400,000 to accept a student even though the applicant did not play soccer.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycelebrity arreststanford universityuniversity of texasoperation varsity bluesyale universityduke universitycollegeu.s. & worldusc
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Texans accused in 'Varsity Blues' scandal to appear in court
Lori Loughlin's daughter drops out of USC
Admissions scandal investigation began with tip from LA man: Report
Alleged college admissions scam: Students file class-action
TOP STORIES
Extra counselors at Pearland ISD after librarian's murder
Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services
Astros party with Ludacris for Jim Crane's wife's birthday
3 men injured after shootout outside east Houston home
Family suffers extreme stalking through service calls
Health experts push for higher tax on sugary drinks
Rockets clinch playoff spot for 7th season in a row
Show More
UH headed to Sweet 16 for first time since 1984
The 60: UH celebrates advancing with Super Soaker in locker room
Texans accused in 'Varsity Blues' scandal to appear in court
Dr. Dre criticized after bragging of daughter's USC acceptance
Juvenile charged in shooting death of infant: Sheriff
More TOP STORIES News