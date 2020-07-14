Speeding may have led to deadly head-on crash in Brazoria Co., DPS says

Authorities suspect speed may have played a factor in a deadly head-on crash near Alvin in Brazoria County.It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday along Highway 35 near FM 2917. According to DPS troopers, two women in a Mercedes Benz were making a left-hand turn onto Highway 35 when a man driving a Dodge Ram slammed into them.The driver of the Dodge Ram died at the scene and the two women in the Benz were taken to a hospital. Troopers say the women in the Benz are expected to survive.Video from the scene showed what was left of the cars involved in the horrific crash.While it is not clear why the crash happened, authorities suspect speed may have been involved.